Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,243 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 45,777 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.11% of Motorola Solutions worth $46,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSI stock opened at $214.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $195.18 and a 12-month high of $273.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $212.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.19.

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.35%.

In other Motorola Solutions news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total transaction of $5,493,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,767,723. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MSI. Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.44.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

