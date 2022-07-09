Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,744 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,677 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $40,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Investment Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.8% in the first quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 6.9% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $208.81 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.83 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $213.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $266.58. The company has a market cap of $74.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares in the company, valued at $91,156.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.24.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.