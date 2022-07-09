Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 2,645 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,645 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.05% of Cigna worth $38,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 717 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,555 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cigna from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “mkt perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.12.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 45,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.10, for a total transaction of $12,166,378.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,952,275. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,115.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,705 shares of company stock worth $32,597,278 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $279.19 on Friday. Cigna Co. has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $281.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $260.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.74.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 22.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

