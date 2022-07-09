Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 4,420 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 87,025 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.09% of DexCom worth $44,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 1st quarter worth about $1,346,000. Menard Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 987 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,773 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,511,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the period. 93.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM stock opened at $81.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.54. The stock has a market cap of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.89 and a 1 year high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.79.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $628.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 8.23%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $439.94, for a total value of $109,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,584,874.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,249,730.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,653 shares of company stock valued at $1,090,922. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on DXCM shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DexCom from $157.50 to $131.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $131.25 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $181.25 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of DexCom to $90.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

