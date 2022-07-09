Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,633 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.18% of Church & Dwight worth $43,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHD. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 19,319.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 555.3% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 19,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 93,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Shares of CHD stock opened at $94.71 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.99 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 32.21%.

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

