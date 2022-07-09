Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 1,753,664 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,312,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,753,664 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Kinder Morgan worth $43,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. City State Bank bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock opened at $16.97 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $20.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 246.67%.

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares in the company, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wolfe Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, US Capital Advisors restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

