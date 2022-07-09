Realty Income (NYSE:O) Price Target Increased to $82.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $76.00 to $82.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Realty Income from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com cut Realty Income from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Realty Income from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.29.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $68.98 on Friday. Realty Income has a twelve month low of $62.28 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 67.63, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.70.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.63). Realty Income had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $807.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a jul 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 291.18%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Realty Income by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Realty Income by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,303 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 69,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,951,000 after acquiring an additional 22,317 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $275,000. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

