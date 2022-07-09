Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 76,292 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,748,432 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,292 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.46% of Dropbox worth $40,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DBX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,870,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,062 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter valued at $24,794,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 6,814.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 919,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 906,242 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 57.3% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,697,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 618,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Dropbox by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,631,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,032,000 after purchasing an additional 563,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dropbox news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 11,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $248,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,588,090.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.33, for a total value of $55,825.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 558,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,474,900.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,836 shares of company stock valued at $2,000,658. Corporate insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox stock opened at $22.74 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.07 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.60. The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 0.83.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 146.35% and a net margin of 16.66%. The business had revenue of $562.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.75.

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 700 million registered users.

