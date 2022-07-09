Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 57,064 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Progressive worth $43,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Progressive by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors increased its stake in Progressive by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Centered Wealth LLC dba Miller Equity Capital Advisors now owns 8,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $831,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $711,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Progressive by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,182,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Progressive news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.59, for a total transaction of $63,383.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,557.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.59, for a total transaction of $120,133.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,526,431.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,183 shares of company stock valued at $246,537 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.69. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $122.24.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $12.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.23.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

