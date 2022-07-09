Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,267,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,391 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.25% of Synchrony Financial worth $44,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Camden Capital LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stephens dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.61.

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $27.22 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.36.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 26.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

