Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Upgraded by Citigroup to “Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $31.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $33.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on PEAK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.13.

PEAK opened at $26.22 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $37.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average is $31.95.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $498.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 151.90%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEAK. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 114,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 82,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after buying an additional 61,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

