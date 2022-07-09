Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Given New $329.00 Price Target at Barclays

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $335.00 to $329.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $346.69.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE PH opened at $248.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $261.17 and a 200-day moving average of $284.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.55. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $230.44 and a 52-week high of $340.00.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.11 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.14%.

In other news, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $273.44 per share, for a total transaction of $273,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James L. Wainscott purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PH. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 4,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.