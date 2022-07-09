Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Price Target Lowered to $50.00 at Truist Financial

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Truist Financial from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RCUS. TheStreet raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $67.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Arcus Biosciences has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Arcus Biosciences stock opened at $28.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 52.33 and a beta of 0.74. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.74 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.73.

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($1.79). Arcus Biosciences had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Arcus Biosciences will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, President Juan C. Jaen sold 2,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $48,339.76. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 212,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,404,533.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Terry J. Rosen sold 4,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $87,873.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,813,856.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,055 shares of company stock worth $291,220 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $122,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. 73.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

