Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Barclays

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RRX. StockNews.com cut shares of Regal Rexnord from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $181.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $174.60.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $112.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. Regal Rexnord has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $176.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.36%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Regal Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.83%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $681,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $339,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the first quarter worth approximately $1,976,000. 98.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regal Rexnord (Get Rating)

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.