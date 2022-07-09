Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Given New $480.00 Price Target at Barclays

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $500.00 to $480.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ROP. StockNews.com downgraded Roper Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Roper Technologies from $540.00 to $412.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $500.00 price objective on Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $492.80.

NYSE:ROP opened at $402.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $415.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.94. The company has a market cap of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.28. Roper Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $369.51 and a fifty-two week high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 EPS. Research analysts predict that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total value of $110,922.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 13.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $1,973,000. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 35,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,081,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 13,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 36,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,357,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

