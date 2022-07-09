SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.11.
SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15.
In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after buying an additional 65,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.
SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)
SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.
