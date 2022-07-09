SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Citigroup

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $62.00 to $52.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.11.

Get SeaWorld Entertainment alerts:

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. SeaWorld Entertainment has a one year low of $40.76 and a one year high of $76.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.15.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.23 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,948,909.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total value of $558,107.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 17.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,562,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $187,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 20.4% during the first quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 384,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,596,000 after buying an additional 65,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the first quarter valued at about $206,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile (Get Rating)

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaWorld Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.