Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Scotiabank

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Skeena Resources from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE SKE opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $357.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.71. Skeena Resources has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $13.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.64.

Skeena Resources ( NYSE:SKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). On average, analysts predict that Skeena Resources will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $136,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Skeena Resources by 854.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 18,337 shares during the period. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Skeena Resources

Skeena Resources Limited explores and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine comprising one mining lease and four mineral tenures that covers an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; and the Eskay Creek gold mine that consists of eight mineral leases, two surface leases, and various unpatented mining claims, which total 6,151 hectares located in British Columbia, Canada.

