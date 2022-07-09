Sony Group (NYSE:SONY) Upgraded to Outperform at Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports.

SONY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Sony Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Sony Group from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sony Group from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sony Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $125.00.

SONY stock opened at $82.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $86.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.48. Sony Group has a 52-week low of $79.05 and a 52-week high of $133.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Sony Group ( NYSE:SONY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.05). Sony Group had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $19.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.82 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sony Group will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Sony Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

