GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSIT opened at $3.49 on Friday. GSI Technology has a twelve month low of $2.99 and a twelve month high of $6.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.97.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 53.04%.

In other GSI Technology news, Director Ruey-Lin Lu bought 19,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, for a total transaction of $63,256.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,096.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have acquired 35,696 shares of company stock valued at $117,248 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 167.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,623 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $67,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSI Technology in the first quarter worth about $129,000. 23.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSI Technology, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's associative processing unit products offers applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.

