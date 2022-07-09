Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research reiterated a peer perform rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $176.85.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $169.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.59. The company has a market capitalization of $40.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.69. Travelers Companies has a 1 year low of $145.40 and a 1 year high of $187.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Travelers Companies will post 13.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

In related news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $461,388.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,703.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 16,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total transaction of $2,971,205.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,848.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,894 shares of company stock valued at $8,451,233. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $224,986,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,603,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $658,429,000 after buying an additional 460,615 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $64,576,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Travelers Companies by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,135,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,614,000 after buying an additional 408,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth $41,080,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

