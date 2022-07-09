908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) CTO Christopher D. Brown Sells 10,000 Shares

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.28, for a total value of $212,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 928,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,767,247.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $20.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. 908 Devices Inc. has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $39.81.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30). The company had revenue of $8.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 million. 908 Devices had a negative net margin of 56.68% and a negative return on equity of 15.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 86,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in 908 Devices by 110.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in shares of 908 Devices by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 292,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,559,000 after purchasing an additional 196,826 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of 908 Devices by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 908 Devices during the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc, a commercial-stage technology company, provides various purpose-built handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices to interrogate unknown and invisible materials in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. The company's products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip solution, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis.

