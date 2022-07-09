Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 23,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,504,250.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.
- On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.
- On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner acquired 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner bought 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.
- On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.
- On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.
- On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.
- On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.
- On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.
- On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner purchased 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.
Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.
RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.
Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.
