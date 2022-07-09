Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 23,000 Shares

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.67 per share, for a total transaction of $199,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,057,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,504,250.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 5th, Jay Farner bought 25,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,390.00.

On Friday, July 1st, Jay Farner purchased 26,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $200,143.00.

On Wednesday, June 29th, Jay Farner acquired 27,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.22 per share, for a total transaction of $199,272.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Jay Farner bought 25,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $199,434.00.

On Thursday, June 23rd, Jay Farner purchased 27,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, for a total transaction of $199,485.00.

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jay Farner bought 29,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.73 per share, for a total transaction of $199,881.00.

On Friday, June 17th, Jay Farner purchased 31,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.46 per share, with a total value of $200,906.00.

On Wednesday, June 15th, Jay Farner acquired 28,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $201,312.00.

On Monday, June 13th, Jay Farner bought 27,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.36 per share, with a total value of $200,192.00.

On Wednesday, June 8th, Jay Farner purchased 23,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.58 per share, with a total value of $199,914.00.

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $8.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a current ratio of 13.54. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $19.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41.

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 2.16%. The business’s revenue was down 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 255.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after acquiring an additional 185,236 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $351,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rocket Companies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

