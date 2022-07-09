Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) Price Target Lowered to C$61.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$67.00 to C$61.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TECK. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Teck Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Teck Resources from C$65.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Teck Resources from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.90.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

Shares of TECK stock opened at $27.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.25. Teck Resources has a twelve month low of $19.32 and a twelve month high of $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

Teck Resources ( NYSE:TECK Get Rating ) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 18.76% and a net margin of 25.82%. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. Teck Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 97.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teck Resources will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.63%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Centre Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 280,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,584,000 after purchasing an additional 70,385 shares in the last quarter. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Teck Resources by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Teck Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teck Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.