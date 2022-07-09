NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also commented on NTES. Macquarie began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Tuesday. They set an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NetEase from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a buy rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $90.97 on Friday. NetEase has a fifty-two week low of $68.62 and a fifty-two week high of $118.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $59.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.45.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. NetEase had a return on equity of 18.02% and a net margin of 18.56%. The business had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. NetEase’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NetEase will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.322 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.57%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,767 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 40,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in NetEase by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 858 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in NetEase by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.