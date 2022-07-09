W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) Given New $95.00 Price Target at Raymond James

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Raymond James from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a market perform rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of W. P. Carey from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 price objective on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.33.

Shares of W. P. Carey stock opened at $81.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.66. W. P. Carey has a 1-year low of $73.02 and a 1-year high of $87.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.54.

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.39. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 37.65% and a return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $344.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. W. P. Carey’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. P. Carey will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in W. P. Carey by 39.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 137,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,010 shares during the period. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 30,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 13.1% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.4% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 16,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 201.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

