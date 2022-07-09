Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 6,618 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $194,436.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 437,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,865,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.09, for a total transaction of $212,371.62.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total transaction of $221,372.10.

On Wednesday, April 20th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $365,770.30.

Shares of PGNY opened at $31.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a PEG ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.65. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Progyny had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 23.15%. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. On average, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,469.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 1,532.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Progyny by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Progyny in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

