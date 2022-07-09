Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton Sells 283,758 Shares

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $218,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,157.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.68.

Get Aqua Metals alerts:

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AQMS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 575,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 6,016 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Aqua Metals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 297,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 52,150 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Aqua Metals by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,400,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 510,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Aqua Metals during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. 19.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on AQMS. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aqua Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aqua Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.