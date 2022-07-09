Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS) CEO Stephen Cotton Sells 283,758 Shares

Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) CEO Stephen Cotton sold 283,758 shares of Aqua Metals stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.77, for a total transaction of $218,493.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,787,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,916,157.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NASDAQ AQMS opened at $0.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.06. Aqua Metals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $2.68.
Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. Research analysts predict that Aqua Metals, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on AQMS. StockNews.com raised shares of Aqua Metals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals to $4.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.
Aqua Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. Aqua Metals, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Reno, Nevada.
