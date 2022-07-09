Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $215.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Union Pacific from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $255.18.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of UNP stock opened at $209.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.25. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $195.68 and a 1-year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.43%.

In other news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 648.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 23,208 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,341,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Union Pacific by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 2,753 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Union Pacific by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,067,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Union Pacific by 266.6% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,466 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Union Pacific (Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.