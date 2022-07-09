Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$14.65.

WCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

WCP stock opened at C$8.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.68. Whitecap Resources has a twelve month low of C$4.69 and a twelve month high of C$12.71. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.69.

Whitecap Resources ( TSE:WCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$1.06 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Whitecap Resources will post 1.8700001 EPS for the current year.

In other Whitecap Resources news, Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.82 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 711,200 shares in the company, valued at C$6,272,784. Also, Senior Officer Joel Maxwell Armstrong sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.41, for a total transaction of C$364,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 286,998 shares in the company, valued at C$2,987,649.18. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 63,600 shares of company stock worth $602,258.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

