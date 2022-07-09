Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 96,614 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Insmed stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44.

Get Insmed alerts:

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Insmed by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 106,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Insmed by 11.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Insmed by 190.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 171,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,959,000 after acquiring an additional 112,407 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Insmed in the first quarter worth about $804,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Insmed by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 51,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,355 shares during the last quarter.

INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.

About Insmed (Get Rating)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.