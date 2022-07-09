Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CEO William Lewis Sells 96,614 Shares

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,222,122.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,904,468. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Insmed stock opened at $24.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73. Insmed Incorporated has a 12-month low of $16.41 and a 12-month high of $34.44.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. Insmed had a negative net margin of 217.35% and a negative return on equity of 108.20%. The firm had revenue of $53.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.52 EPS for the current year.
INSM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Insmed from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.40.
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
