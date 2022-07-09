Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Given New $167.00 Price Target at Barclays

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $180.00 to $167.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ITW has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Illinois Tool Works from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $226.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $187.00 to $182.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $207.00 to $185.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $220.64.

NYSE:ITW opened at $182.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works has a twelve month low of $177.03 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 57.34%.

In other news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth $2,599,000. Institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

