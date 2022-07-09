Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) Major Shareholder David E. Lazar Purchases 1,165,975 Shares

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) major shareholder David E. Lazar bought 1,165,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $897,800.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,587,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,073.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $1.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.85. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $2.49.
TTNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Titan Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Maxim Group cut shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 26th.
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform. The company offers Probuphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid use disorder in clinically stable patients in Canada and the European Union.
