SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNCAF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNCAF shares. Desjardins cut their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$48.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

SNC-Lavalin Group stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average is $21.76. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 12 month low of $16.55 and a 12 month high of $30.09.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital segments.

