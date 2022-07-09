M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $194.82.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $214.00 to $187.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

In other M&T Bank news, Vice Chairman Kevin J. Pearson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.71, for a total value of $848,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,620,047.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.83, for a total transaction of $393,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $956,740.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,332. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $3,343,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 7,874.3% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 450,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,233,000 after buying an additional 445,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $1,831,000. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank stock opened at $158.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.66. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.95.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 29.31% and a return on equity of 11.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.67%.

About M&T Bank (Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

