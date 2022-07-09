Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Hideki Garren Sells 8,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
PRTA stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.
Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.
About Prothena (Get Rating)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
See Also
