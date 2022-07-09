Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Hideki Garren Sells 8,000 Shares

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Hideki Garren sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

PRTA stock opened at $31.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 1.30. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $79.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.38.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.07. Prothena had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 33.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.23 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Prothena by 20.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Prothena by 13.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Prothena by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,505,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Prothena by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosight Management LP raised its position in Prothena by 14.9% in the first quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 566,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,718,000 after acquiring an additional 73,438 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

