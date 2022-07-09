JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.45.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on JELD shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut JELD-WEN from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

JELD stock opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.19. JELD-WEN has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.92 and a 200-day moving average of $20.97.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JELD-WEN will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,837,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,619,001.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders purchased 221,815 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,483 over the last three months. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JELD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 387.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,609,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,457,808 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 38.9% in the first quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,692,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,690 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,209,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 3,742.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 576,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,688,000 after acquiring an additional 561,350 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 6.8% in the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,900,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,218,000 after acquiring an additional 503,453 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

