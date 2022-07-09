Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.33.

ADVM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday. Chardan Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ADVM opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.12 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.02. Adverum Biotechnologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.29.

Adverum Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADVM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.04). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dawn Svoronos acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.85 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurent Fischer purchased 25,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $27,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 762,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,332.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 116,925 shares of company stock valued at $111,945. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 125.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 992,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 553,155 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter valued at $919,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 102.8% during the fourth quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 503,004 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 255,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,008 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 158,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 996.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 286,314 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 260,211 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

