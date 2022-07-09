WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $97.57.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WNS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on WNS from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on WNS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen dropped their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on WNS from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of WNS opened at $77.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.46. WNS has a 1 year low of $67.07 and a 1 year high of $91.48.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.54 million. WNS had a return on equity of 20.26% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WNS. Pendal Group Ltd raised its holdings in WNS by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 58,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,571 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in WNS by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in WNS in the fourth quarter worth $5,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

