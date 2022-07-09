Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Director Jay Frederick Joliat Purchases 20,237 Shares

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Director Jay Frederick Joliat acquired 20,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.66 per share, for a total transaction of $235,963.42. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,049,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jay Frederick Joliat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of Earthstone Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $239,575.00.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.11 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.68 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.01 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $196.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.65 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 1.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 159.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Earthstone Energy by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,628 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,452 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter worth about $1,311,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Earthstone Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.67.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

