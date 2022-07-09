Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RWT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Redwood Trust to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Redwood Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Redwood Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on Redwood Trust from $14.50 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

RWT opened at $8.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.35. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.50. The stock has a market cap of $963.38 million, a P/E ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Redwood Trust ( NYSE:RWT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). Redwood Trust had a net margin of 39.78% and a return on equity of 12.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. Redwood Trust’s payout ratio is 48.68%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

