United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) EVP Paul A. Mahon Sells 6,000 Shares

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.04, for a total value of $1,452,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,809,529.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of UTHR stock opened at $244.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90, a PEG ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a current ratio of 8.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.05. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $158.38 and a fifty-two week high of $245.48.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $2.07. The company had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 4.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on United Therapeutics from $223.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $219.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $244.50.

United Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.