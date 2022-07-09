EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.35.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from €5.50 ($5.73) to €5.70 ($5.94) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EDPFY opened at $47.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.19. EDP – Energias de Portugal has a 52 week low of $42.56 and a 52 week high of $58.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.93.

EDP – Energias de Portugal, SA engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments.

