New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Chairman Lewis Cirne Sells 30,000 Shares

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR – Get Rating) Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $1,570,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 45,438 shares in the company, valued at $2,378,679.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lewis Cirne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Lewis Cirne sold 2,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $92,960.00.

On Friday, May 6th, Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $1,731,300.00.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $56.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. New Relic, Inc. has a one year low of $41.66 and a one year high of $129.70.

New Relic ( NYSE:NEWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The software maker reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $205.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.92 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 31.88% and a negative return on equity of 74.08%. On average, analysts expect that New Relic, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New Relic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in New Relic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of New Relic by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Relic by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,066 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NEWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on New Relic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of New Relic in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on New Relic in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, New Relic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.09.

New Relic Company Profile

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, delivers a software platform for customers to collect telemetry data and derive insights from that data in a unified front-end application. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data.

