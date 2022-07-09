Head to Head Analysis: Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) versus Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) and Seer (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Seer shares are held by institutional investors. 14.6% of Pressure BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of Seer shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Seer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pressure BioSciences -926.95% N/A -627.21% Seer -794.43% -15.44% -14.71%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Pressure BioSciences and Seer, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pressure BioSciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Seer 0 1 1 0 2.50

Seer has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 95.90%. Given Seer’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Seer is more favorable than Pressure BioSciences.

Risk & Volatility

Pressure BioSciences has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seer has a beta of 2.27, indicating that its share price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pressure BioSciences and Seer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pressure BioSciences $2.00 million 7.60 -$20.15 million ($2.60) -0.65 Seer $6.62 million 101.11 -$71.17 million ($1.27) -8.44

Pressure BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seer. Seer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pressure BioSciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Seer beats Pressure BioSciences on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources. It offers Barocycler instrumentations comprising Barocycler 2320EXT, Barocycler HUB880, Barocycler HUB440, and The Shredder SG3. The company also distributes cell disruption equipment, parts, and consumables. In addition, it offers Barocycler consumable products, such as PCT MicroTubes, PCT MicroCaps, PCT-Micro Pestle, and pressure used to lyse samples for extraction tubes, as well as application specific kits, including consumable products and reagents. The company serves researchers at academic laboratories, government agencies, biotechnology companies, pharmaceutical firms, and other life science institutions. It has collaborations with RedShiftBio Inc.; Inova Schar Cancer Center; NYU; Leica Microsystems, GmbH; Steinbeis Centre for biopolymer analysis and biological mass spectrometry; The Ohio State University; University of Delaware; and Cedars Sinai Medical Center. The company was formerly known as Boston Biomedica, Inc. Pressure BioSciences, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is based in South Easton, Massachusetts.

Seer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Seer, Inc., a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials. The company intends to sell its products for research purposes, which cover academic institutions, life sciences, and research laboratories, as well as biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies for non-diagnostic and non-clinical purposes. It has a collaboration agreement with Discovery Life Sciences, LLC. and the Salk Institute for Biological Studies. The company was formerly known as Seer Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Seer, Inc. in July 2018. Seer, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

