Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%.
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.
