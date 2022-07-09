Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $2.20 on Friday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $7.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day moving average of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Cumberland Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 13.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 188,243 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 40,949 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 644,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 38,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, rheumatology, and oncology in the United States and internationally. The company offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative oral solution for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol, an injection for treating euvolemic and hypervolemic hyponatremia; and Vibativ, an injection for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections, including hospital-acquired and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia, as well as complicated skin and skin structure infections.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.