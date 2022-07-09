Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) CEO Josh Silverman Sells 20,850 Shares of Stock

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Josh Silverman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total transaction of $1,545,819.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.45, for a total transaction of $1,510,582.50.

On Wednesday, May 11th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $1,695,939.00.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total value of $2,047,053.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total value of $2,429,859.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $88.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.74. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.57% and a net margin of 18.49%. Etsy’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 3.8% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 21,798 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 273.3% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Etsy by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 19,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after buying an additional 10,713 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.37.

About Etsy (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

