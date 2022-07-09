Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James set a C$52.00 price target on Parkland and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Parkland from C$47.00 to C$35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$49.00 price objective on shares of Parkland in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director James Pantelidis acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$34.69 per share, with a total value of C$312,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 244,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,494,193.40. Also, Senior Officer Darren Robert Smart sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.69, for a total transaction of C$505,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$851,514.75. Insiders sold a total of 48,646 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,445 over the last quarter.

Parkland stock opened at C$35.26 on Friday. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$31.18 and a 1-year high of C$41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 265.57, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of C$5.48 billion and a PE ratio of 44.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$35.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$34.98.

Parkland (TSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.70 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$7.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.16 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Parkland will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parkland Company Profile

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

