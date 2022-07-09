LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $149.50.

TREE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LendingTree in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of LendingTree in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TREE stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $217.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $598.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.72.

LendingTree ( NASDAQ:TREE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.40. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business had revenue of $283.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.65 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $65.67 per share, with a total value of $656,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in LendingTree by 4,176.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LendingTree in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingTree during the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of LendingTree by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingTree in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.

