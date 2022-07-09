Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.44.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $78.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard has a 52-week low of $56.40 and a 52-week high of $93.86.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $850,688.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 405,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,364,000 after buying an additional 24,389 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after buying an additional 23,119 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

