Exane Derivatives Purchases Shares of 1,691 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 410,149 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,081,000 after buying an additional 66,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 383,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,667,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 338,184 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,942,000 after buying an additional 4,643 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,762,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Vicor by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,928,000 after buying an additional 34,455 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ VICR opened at $54.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.83. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86 and a beta of 0.99. Vicor Co. has a one year low of $50.22 and a one year high of $164.76.

Vicor ( NASDAQ:VICR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.70 million. Vicor had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 12.97%. Vicor’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Vicor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. CJS Securities downgraded Vicor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded Vicor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vicor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

